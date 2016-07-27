Lucrative broadcasting jobs is one of the reasons the Football Association (FA) is struggling to attract former England players into coaching, chief executive Martin Glenn has said.

England appointed a homegrown manager in Sam Allardyce last week, but his departure from Sunderland has left just three English managers in the Premier League - Bournemouth's Eddie Howe, Sean Dyche of Burnley and Alan Pardew of Crystal Palace.

A host of former players including Rio Ferdinand, Steven Gerrard and Phil Neville have had coaching stints with England development teams, but Glenn said the more relaxed atmosphere of broadcasting seemed more appealing to them.

"There is a pathway (to coaching) should they choose it," Glenn told British media.

"It's just the alternative can seem more interesting, more fun and more lucrative. If you can earn millions being a pundit it's a lot less pressured than it is running a team."

Glenn also added that the FA needs to come up with creative options to entice more players into coaching.

"We've got a great facility here (St George's Park) to get your UEFA A and B coaching badges and the rest.

"There's a pathway for those who want it. England is quite unique now because of the money you can make out of broadcasting."

