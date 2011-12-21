Indian Super League expands with two new franchises
The Indian Super League (ISL) has been expanded to 10 teams next season from the current eight, organisers of the franchise-based soccer competition said on Monday.
LONDON Marc Albrighton of Aston Villa grabbed the 20,000th goal since the Premier League started in 1992-93 when he scored after 54 minutes of their match against Arsenal to make the score 1-1 at Villa Park on Wednesday.
The 22-year-old England Under-21 international won 20,000 pounds to donate to charity.
A few minutes earlier Ryan Giggs scored the 19,999th goal to put Manchester United 3-0 ahead at Fulham meaning he has now scored in all 20 seasons since the Premier League replaced the old First Division.
(Reporting by Mike Collett)
The Indian Super League (ISL) has been expanded to 10 teams next season from the current eight, organisers of the franchise-based soccer competition said on Monday.
ANKARA Tehran's streets were filled with thousands of Iranians celebrating their men's national soccer team's qualification for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, defying threats by Islamic State to launch more extremist attacks in the country.