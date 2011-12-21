Aston Villa's Marc Albrighton (L) scores past Arsenal's Wojciech Szczesny during their English Premier League soccer match at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England, December 21, 2011. The goal was the Premier League's 20,000th goal to be scored since its launch. REUTERS/Darren Staples

LONDON Marc Albrighton of Aston Villa grabbed the 20,000th goal since the Premier League started in 1992-93 when he scored after 54 minutes of their match against Arsenal to make the score 1-1 at Villa Park on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old England Under-21 international won 20,000 pounds to donate to charity.

A few minutes earlier Ryan Giggs scored the 19,999th goal to put Manchester United 3-0 ahead at Fulham meaning he has now scored in all 20 seasons since the Premier League replaced the old First Division.

(Reporting by Mike Collett)