LONDON Nov 17 Gareth Barry has been officially credited with scoring England's winning goal against Sweden in a friendly on Tuesday, the FA confirmed to Reuters on Thursday.

There was doubt whether Barry would be listed as the official scorer of England's 2,000th international goal, or whether it would be recorded as an own goal by Swedish defender Daniel Majstorovic, who deflected Barry's 22nd minute header into his own net.

As the match was a friendly and not a competitive game, Czech referee Pavel Kralovec had the final decision.

An FA spokesman told Reuters: "We have now received the referee's report and he has stated Gareth Barry as the scorer, so he is awarded the goal officially."

As well as recording their 2,000th goal since playing their first international in 1872, England's 1-0 win was also their first over Sweden in 43 years. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Ken Ferris)