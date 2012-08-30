LONDON Aug 30 Queens Park Rangers continued to reshape their squad when they agreed to sign versatile midfielder Esteban Granero from Real Madrid on Thursday.

"The deal is subject to the player agreeing personal terms and passing a medical," said Rangers in a statement.

Granero, 25, who played 28 times in all competitions for Real last season, has been capped at under-21 level by Spain.

Premier League QPR have signed a host of new players since the end of last season including Julio Cesar, Jose Bosingwa, Rob Green, Junior Hoilett, Park Ji-sung, Ryan Nelsen and Fabio Da Silva. (Reporting by Mark Pangallo; editing by Tony Jimenez)