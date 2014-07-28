LONDON, July 28 Spanish midfielder Esteban Granero has left promoted Queens Park Rangers for La Liga side Real Sociedad, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

Granero spent last season on loan at the Spanish side but a bad knee injury restricted him to four appearances.

"The 27-year-old ... has penned a long-term contract after QPR accepted an undisclosed fee from Real for his services," read a statement on the London club's website (www.qpr.co.uk).

Granero arrived at Loftus Road from Real Madrid in 2012, making 28 appearances in a debut campaign in which Rangers were relegated from the Premier League. (Reporting by Tom Hayward, editing by Tony Jimenez)