LONDON Former England, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea striker Jimmy Greaves is in intensive care in hospital after suffering a stroke, Tottenham confirmed on Monday.

The 75-year-old, who scored a club record 266 goals in 379 appearances for Tottenham in the 1960s, was taken ill on Sunday.

"His wife Irene and four children have asked for privacy during what is a worrying time for the family," a statement on the BBC's website said.

Greaves, who first established himself as a prolific goal-scorer at Chelsea, netted 44 goals in 57 appearances for England.

But it was his years in north London that saw Greaves at his most deadly and where he became one of the most feared strikers in world football.

He scored in the 1962 FA Cup Final and 1963 European Cup Winners Cup Final and added a second FA Cup in 1967.

Greaves, who had a minor stroke in 2012, is due to be inducted into the club's Hall of Fame on May 13.

