Jan 12 Bayern Munich manager Pep Guardiola has apologised for putting some of his Premier League counterparts under pressure by publicly announcing an intention to trade Germany for England at the end of the season.

The former Barcelona boss fuelled speculation over his eventual destination last month when he confirmed he would not extend his contract at Munich with the Spaniard revealing he had received "several offers" from England.

The statement sparked talk over whether Guardiola was being lined up to take over at one of the perennial Premier League top four sides; Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal or Chelsea.

Speaking at Bayern's winter training camp in Doha, Qatar Guardiola apologised for any perceived lack of respect to managers in England.

"I'm sorry. It was not my intention to offend anybody. Normally in my career like a trainer, a football player I respect a lot my colleagues," he told reporters.

The Spaniard, however, refused to be drawn on who his next employers would be, saying he would reveal the name of the club only after he had signed a contract.

"I don't know. Of course I'm focused on Bayern Munich, but this doesn't change the fact that I will be training a team next season," he said.

"No changes, absolutely. I'm working here. I cannot answer... (until) I sign my new contract. Maybe this happens during the season, maybe later, I can't tell now. Whenever it happens."

Bayern are eight points clear at the top of the Bundesliga table ahead of Borussia Dortmund and play Hamburg on Jan. 22, when the league resumes after the winter break. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)