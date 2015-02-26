LONDON Newcastle United midfielder Jonas Gutierrez could make his first Premier League appearance after recovering from testicular cancer against Aston Villa on Saturday, manager John Carver said.

The 31-year-old had surgery in his native Argentina in September to remove his left testicle after the discovery of a tumour and received chemotherapy treatment.

Gutierrez, who has scored 10 goals in 177 league appearances for Newcastle since joining the club in 2008, last made a first-team appearance while on loan at Norwich City in April.

"I'm going to bring Jonas Gutierrez into the squad, and there's a possibility he could be on the bench this weekend," Carver told a news conference on Thursday.

"That's a huge lift for him, and for everyone else around the club, and certainly for the fans because I know how much they like him. I'm sure they'll give him a good reception.

"My situation with Jonas is that if I need to use him, I will definitely use him."

Newcastle, crushed 5-0 by Manchester City last weekend, are 11th in the Premier League with 32 points from 26 matches.

(Reporting by Michael Hann; editing by Justin Palmer)