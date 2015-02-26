LONDON Feb 26 Newcastle United midfielder Jonas Gutierrez could make his first Premier League appearance after recovering from testicular cancer against Aston Villa on Saturday, manager John Carver said.

The 31-year-old had surgery in his native Argentina in September to remove his left testicle after the discovery of a tumour and received chemotherapy treatment.

Gutierrez, who has scored 10 goals in 177 league appearances for Newcastle since joining the club in 2008, last made a first-team appearance while on loan at Norwich City in April.

"I'm going to bring Jonas Gutierrez into the squad, and there's a possibility he could be on the bench this weekend," Carver told a news conference on Thursday.

"That's a huge lift for him, and for everyone else around the club, and certainly for the fans because I know how much they like him. I'm sure they'll give him a good reception.

"My situation with Jonas is that if I need to use him, I will definitely use him."

Newcastle, crushed 5-0 by Manchester City last weekend, are 11th in the Premier League with 32 points from 26 matches. (Reporting by Michael Hann; editing by Justin Palmer)