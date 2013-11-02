LONDON Nov 2 England goalkeeper Joe Hart paid the price for a series of recent errors when manager Manuel Pellegrini left him out of the Manchester City team for their Premier League match against Norwich City on Saturday.

Romanian understudy Costel Pantilimon, who played in the 2-0 League Cup win over Newcastle United on Wednesday, kept his place in the starting lineup for his first Premier League appearance.

Hart's run of errors continued last Sunday when he was involved in a mix-up with defender Matija Nastasic that allowed Fernando Torres to score a late goal and give Chelsea a 2-1 win over City at Stamford Bridge.

Pantilimon's only appearances for City last season and this have been in cup matches.

(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Stephen Wood)