(Refiles adding dropped letter in para two)

LONDON, April 24 Fans of Hartlepool United have been warned by anti-discrimination body Kick It Out over plans to dress up as reggae icon Bob Marley for their last match of the season against Carlisle United.

Several hundred fans of the fourth tier team are set to travel to Brunton Park on May 2 in full fancy dress -- something which has become an annual tradition in recent years at the club.

Kick It Out, however, have called for any supporter who "blacks up" to be refused entry to the ground.

"We have received a number of complaints from Hartlepool United supporters about the Bob Marley fancy dress theme planned by a group of the club's fans for their fixture against Carlisle," Kick It Out said in a statement.

"The main concerns raised have been over the potential of fans deciding to 'black up'. We have subsequently followed up on the complaints by contacting both Hartlepool United and Carlisle United on the matter.

"We have also contacted The Football Association, the Football League, and the United Kingdom Football Policing Unit to inform them of the complaints we have received."

John Pearson, the Hartlepool fan who organised the fancy dress theme, told BBC Sport there was "never any intention" for fans to 'black up'.

"It's a bit offensive to suggest we were going to black up," he said. "I'm not sure why anyone would even do that. I think someone has contacted Kick it Out and the whole thing has got a bit out of control."

Carlisle boss Keith Curle, one of a handful black and ethnic minority managers in the top four divisions in England, said he could not see any racial element to people dressing up as the late singer. (Reporting By Douglas Beattie; editing by Toby Davis)