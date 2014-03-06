Ivory Coast's Didier Drogba (R) celebrates with teammate Yaya Toure (L) after scoring a goal against Belgium as Belgium's Eden Hazard (C) looks on during their international friendly soccer match at King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

LONDON Chelsea's wing wizard Eden Hazard looks like being fit for the London derby with Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on Saturday after injuring his ankle in midweek.

The Belgian international was hurt after coming on as a second-half substitute in the 2-2 draw with Ivory Coast in a friendly in Brussels on Wednesday.

"It hurt but I think I can play this weekend," Hazard told the Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws.

"After 20 seconds I got a kick. A nice welcome but I'm not worried about the injury."

Belgium coach Marc Wilmots added: "His boot was damaged but Eden hasn't twisted his ankle."

Hazard has been instrumental in Chelsea's rise to the top of the Premier League this season, scoring 12 goals and proving a constant menace with his trickery on the wing.

The Belgian played a leading role in last Saturday's 3-0 win at neighbours Fulham. Chelsea struggled in the opening 45 minutes but Hazard laid on two of the three goals scored by Germany forward Andre Schuerrle in the second half.

Tottenham, 10 points behind the league leaders in fifth place with 10 games remaining, have a woeful record at Stamford Bridge.

Twenty-four years have passed and 15 managers have come and gone since Spurs last won at Chelsea.

(Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Martyn Herman)