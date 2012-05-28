Soccer-Sidwell extends contract at promoted Brighton
June 8 Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Steve Sidwell has signed a one-year contract extension at the recently promoted Premier League club.
May 28 Eden Hazard will join European champions Chelsea from Lille, the Belgian midfielder said on Monday.
"I am signing for the Champions League winner," Hazard, 21, said on his Twitter feed (@hazardeden10).
Hazard, named the best Ligue 1 player in the last two seasons, turned professional with Lille in 2007, leading them to the French title in 2011. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)
June 8 Midfielder Jonny Williams has signed a contract extension at Crystal Palace to keep him at the Premier League team until 2019, the club announced on Wednesday.