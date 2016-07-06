July 6 Huddersfield Town have taken Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy on a season-long loan from Manchester City, the Championship (second tier) club said on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old, who joined the Premier League side on a three-year contract from sister club Melbourne City last week, scored 11 goals and set an A-League record of 21 assists for the Australian club during the 2015-16 season.

The Australian international has represented his country 15 times.

"The opportunity to loan Aaron came around very quickly once his move to Manchester City and I am happy we could move quickly to do this," coach David Wagner told the club's website (www.htafc.com).

Huddersfield finished 19th in the Championship last season. (Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)