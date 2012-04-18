French Open - Storm brewing for Nadal as Wawrinka blocks his path
PARIS It has been a breeze for Rafa Nadal so far at this year's French Open -- but a storm is brewing.
LONDON Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey has been ruled out for some six months with a knee injury, damaging the Premier League bottom side's already slim hopes of avoiding relegation.
"Closer examination of the problem has confirmed damage to his cruciate ligament - a setback that is set to keep him out until the autumn," a club statement said on Wednesday.
Wolves are eight points adrift of safety with four games left this term after a dreadful run.
Wales international Hennessey, ever present for Wolves this season, has also lost any chance of being selected in the British team for the London Olympic soccer tournament in July and August.
(Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Clare Fallon)
PARIS It has been a breeze for Rafa Nadal so far at this year's French Open -- but a storm is brewing.
BIRMINGHAM Australia were knocked out of the Champions Trophy without winning a game after Ben Stokes' stunning century guided England to an impressive 40-run Duckworth-Lewis victory on Saturday.