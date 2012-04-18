Soccer-Manchester United agree transfer of Benfica's Lindelof
LONDON, June 10 Manchester United have agreed an undisclosed fee for Benfica's Swedish international defender Victor Lindelof, the Premier League club announced on Saturday.
LONDON, April 18 Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey has been ruled out for some six months with a knee injury, damaging the Premier League bottom side's already slim hopes of avoiding relegation.
"Closer examination of the problem has confirmed damage to his cruciate ligament - a setback that is set to keep him out until the autumn," a club statement said on Wednesday.
Wolves are eight points adrift of safety with four games left this term after a dreadful run.
Wales international Hennessey, ever present for Wolves this season, has also lost any chance of being selected in the British team for the London Olympic soccer tournament in July and August. (Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Clare Fallon)
June 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the World Cup Qualifying European Group F matches on Saturday Saturday, June 10 Lithuania 1 Slovakia 2 Scotland 2 England 2 Slovenia 2 Malta 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 England 6 4 2 0 10 2 14 ------------------------- 2 Slovakia 6 4 0 2 12 4 12 3 Slovenia 6 3 2 1 6 3 11 4 Scotland 6 2 2 2 9 10 8 5 Lithuania 6 1 2 3 6 11 5 6 Malta 6 0 0 6 2 15 0 1: Final tournament