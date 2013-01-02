Jan 2 Wigan Athletic have signed Chile striker Angelo Henriquez, 18, on loan from Premier League rivals Manchester United for the rest of the season.

"We are really excited about Angelo because he is a very young man with huge potential," manager Roberto Martinez told the club's website (www.wiganlatics.co.uk) on Wednesday.

"He is a goal-scorer with clever movement inside the box. We hope to have a good partnership in terms of allowing Angelo to develop as a footballer and learn the demands of the English game."

Henriquez, who scored on his international debut in a friendly against Serbia last month, joined United from Universidad de Chile in the close season.

Wigan are third from bottom in the league after losing 4-0 at home to United on Tuesday. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)