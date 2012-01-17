LONDON Jan 17 Thierry Henry has
apologised for swearing at an Arsenal fan following his side's
3-2 Premier League defeat at Swansea City on Sunday.
Henry, playing in his second match since rejoining Arsenal
on loan earlier this month, admitted losing his temper when an
Arsenal supporter insulted him at Liberty Stadium.
"I was really shocked and disappointed on Sunday, and not
just at the result," Henry told Britain's Sun newspaper.
"After the final whistle of a very tricky game, I insisted
the whole team go and applaud the Arsenal supporters.
"When I arrived in front of our own fans, I couldn't
understand the abuse the team were getting from one of them.
"I wanted to tell the fan in question that we need their
support not abuse. The sentiment was right but in hindsight
could have been better expressed.
"So I would like to first and foremost apologise for using
inappropriate language to that particular 'supporter'.
"I didn't intend to be malicious or threatening and am aware
that it could have been said in a calmer manner."
The result left Arsenal in fifth place and following
leaders Manchester City's 1-0 win at Wigan Athletic on Monday,
they are now 15 points behind City and four points adrift of
Chelsea in fourth place.
Arsenal face second-placed Manchester United at home on
Sunday and in a plea to fans, Henry added: "We need your support
in the good times, but more importantly the bad.
"Get behind the team against Manchester United on Sunday and
try to get three points to get the season back on track."
Henry, Arsenal's all-time record scorer, fired the winning
goal against Leeds United in the FA Cup last week when he came
on as a second half substitute, but he failed to find the target
at Swansea.
He is due to return to his New York Red Bulls team at the
end of next month before the start of the new Major League
Soccer season.
(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Mark Meadows)