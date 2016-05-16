LONDON Ronaldo has been cleared to take to the Wembley pitch for minor league Hereford in Sunday's FA Vase final although opponents Morpeth Town need not lose any sleep over it.

For Ronaldo, full name Hawkesbury 1 Ronaldo, is not a three-times world player of the year called Cristiano with a dazzling array of footwork and lethal shooting ability, but a very large prize Hereford bull who happens to be the club's loyal mascot.

Hereford, known as the Bulls, have been given permission by Wembley officials to parade Ronaldo in front of their fans before the start of the minor league cup final.

"I am absolutely delighted that the FA and Wembley Stadium have agreed to our request and I know seeing Ronaldo gracing such a iconic venue will be a proud moment for every Herefordian," club chairman Jon Hale said on Monday.

Hereford FC, playing in the ninth tier of English football, were founded only last year after Hereford United -- who once caused a massive FA Cup shock by beating Newcastle United as a minor league club -- were wound up.

Ronaldo has already ingratiated himself with the club's fans when he was paraded at their Edgar Street ground wearing Real Madrid and Manchester United scarves before the club's first Midland League match last August.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)