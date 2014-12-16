LONDON Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has said he has never been involved in manipulating the results of games after being named among 41 people in a match-fixing probe in Spain.

"In an ongoing legal process involving Real Zaragoza (Spain), the club I was honoured to play from 12 until 22 years of age, there are 41 people cited as possible witnesses, of which I am one," the 25-year-old Spaniard said on Facebook on Tuesday.

"I have never had and will never have anything to do with manipulating match results. If I am ever called to testify in any judicial hearing, I'll be happy to attend, as my conscience is totally clear.

"I love football and I believe in fair play, both on and off the pitch."

Herrera joined United from Athletic Bilbao for $36 million this year.

