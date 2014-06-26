June 26 Midfielder Ander Herrera has joined Manchester United on a four-year deal from La Liga side Athletic Bilbao, the Premier League side announced on Thursday.

Bilbao said earlier that they had rejected a bid for the 24-year-old from United valued at around 36 million euros ($49 million), the same as his buyout fee, but the transfer was concluded later in the day.

"Signing for Manchester United is a dream come true," the Spaniard told the club website (www.manutd.com).