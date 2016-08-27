(Adds quotes, details)

HULL CITY 0 MANCHESTER UNITED 1

Aug 27 (Reuters)- Substitute Marcus Rashford scored a stoppage-time winner as Manchester United sank Hull City 1-0 at the KCOM Stadium on Saturday to keep up Jose Mourinho's 100 percent Premier League record at his new club.

United laboured in wet conditions as they struggled to break down the hosts but Rashford provided a late spark after replacing Juan Mata, converting Wayne Rooney's cross to crown a lively cameo appearance.

"We did everything to win," manager Mourinho told BT Sport after making it three victories in three league games this season. "When you score at 90-something you always talk about luck but the fact is we deserved it.

"We were so intense in our attacking ways, I always believed the goal would arrive. I have to credit Hull...their players cannot do more than they did."

Despite having an injury-hit squad, caretaker manager Mike Phelan, who spent 14 years as part of Alex Ferguson's backroom staff at United, has already picked up two league wins this term.

"We frustrated them at times and we contributed to the game by going forward," said Phelan. "In the end it's a lack of concentration, that little detail."

Both sides tried to find their range early on as Hull's Robert Snodgrass sent a free kick wide of David De Gea's goal in the 24th minute while Eldin Jakupovic made a low save from Mata's set piece for United, the first of a series of fine stops.

World record signing Paul Pogba was kept quiet by City's disciplined midfield although he did go close with a thunderous late effort.

United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic had earlier troubled the home team but was flagged offside when he back-heeled the ball into the side netting.

David Meyler was fortunate not to be punished after raising an elbow to deflect a shot in the Hull box while Phelan's men could have scored when Tom Huddlestone's late shot was deflected wide.

Rashford, who has been made to wait for his opportunity by Mourinho, added zip and invention to United's staid attack after being brought on and had already drawn a fine save from Jakupovic before he grabbed his late goal. (Reporting by Ed Dove; Editing by Neville Dalton)