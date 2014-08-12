LONDON Aug 12 Former England manager Glenn Hoddle has been appointed first-team coach at Queens Park Rangers, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 56-year-old, who took charge of England at the 1998 World Cup, will work alongside manager Harry Redknapp at Loftus Road.

Hoddle has not coached since leaving Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2006 and the former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder has been working as a television pundit.

QPR begin their Premier League campaign at home to Hull City on Saturday. (Reporting by Michael Hann, editing by Ed Osmond)