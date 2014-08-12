(Adds quotes, details)

LONDON Aug 12 Former England manager Glenn Hoddle has been appointed first-team coach at Queens Park Rangers, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 56-year-old, who took charge of England at the 1998 World Cup, has not coached since leaving Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2006 and has been working as a television pundit.

Hoddle will work alongside manager Harry Redknapp at Loftus Road as QPR try to establish themselves in the Premier League after being promoted from the Championship last season.

"I am really pleased to take up Harry's offer to come in and work with him, Kevin (Bond) and Joe (Jordan)," Hoddle told the club's website (www.qpr.co.uk).

"After winning promotion last season, the first aim at QPR is to stay in the Premier League and I am looking forward to helping play my part as we try to achieve that.

"I have always loved coaching, and I can't wait to meet the players, get on the training pitch and get to work."

Having enjoyed a successful playing career as a cultured midfielder for clubs including Tottenham Hotspur, Monaco and Chelsea, Hoddle switched to management and guided Swindon Town to the top flight for the first time in their history in 1993.

Three trophyless years followed as Chelsea manager before Hoddle took the England job in 1996 but he was sacked in 1999 for making disparaging remarks about disabled people.

Hoddle returned to the dugout a year later at Southampton but his spell on the south coast was cut short when Tottenham came calling for his services.

Unlike his playing career at White Hart Lane, Hoddle failed to live up to expectations at Spurs and he was dismissed in 2003 before managing Wolves from 2004-06.

Hoddle will be reunited at Loftus Road with defender Rio Ferdinand, who he gave his England debut to in 1997, as Redknapp tries to build a solid foundation for survival.

"I spoke with the chairman about the possibility of bringing Glenn in, and he thought it was a great idea," Redknapp said.

"Glenn will be great. He has a brilliant knowledge of the game and will be fantastic out on the training ground with the players.

"I decided if I was going to bring somebody in, I was going to go for somebody who was top class, and that's what Glenn is."

QPR begin their Premier League campaign at home to Hull City on Saturday. (Reporting by Michael Hann, editing by Ed Osmond)