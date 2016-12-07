LONDON Former England manager Roy Hodgson set out his stall on Wednesday, saying he was still in the market for another job in football at club or national level at the age of 69.

"I'd like to come back -- I feel as good as I have ever done. Age has never been a factor. I feel fit," he told Sky Sports television.

"I think you become a better coach. If wisdom is a word which is at all relevant in football, I would like to think it is, you do become a bit wiser with the years.

"I certainly don't feel that I couldn't handle the day-to-day work and the day-to-day pressures."

The much-travelled Hodgson resigned in June after England's shock 2-1 defeat to tiny Iceland at the Euro 2016 round of 16 stage in France.

England are now on their second manager since then, with Sam Allardyce lasting just 67 days before being shown the door following a newspaper sting.

Former international Gareth Southgate was appointed permanent manager last month, charged with taking England to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Hodgson, whose side had a disappointing 2014 World Cup in Brazil, has not coached at club level since he left West Bromwich Albion in 2012.

"I just have to wait and see what comes along. I've not been in any particular rush I must say. I've never had a long spell out of the game, it's always been a month or two and then back in again and sometimes not even that," he said.

"I'm hoping that something will come along that will really interest me and the people who are inviting me perhaps to join them are aware of what they're getting," added the former Switzerland, UAE and Finland manager.

Hodgson has also coached at club level in Sweden, Norway, Switzerland, Italy and Denmark.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)