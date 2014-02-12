(Adds Defoe and Cole World Cup chances)

LONDON Feb 12 Former captain John Terry will not be recalled for the England friendlies leading up to the World Cup in Brazil in June, manager Roy Hodgson said on Wednesday.

The defender voluntarily ended his England career in September 2012 but, following successive home defeats by Chile and Germany in November 2013 and his excellent form for Chelsea, former skippers Gary Lineker and Ray Wilkins have called for him to be brought back.

"John has retired," Hodgson told reporters at Wembley. "As far as I'm concerned that is the situation.

"We've got along without him for the whole of the qualification and quite a few friendly matches and we'll have to get along without him in the future. As far as I'm concerned retirement is retirement."

The 33-year-old Terry won the first of his 78 caps in June 2003 and succeeded David Beckham as England skipper in 2006. He lost the captaincy for the first time in February 2010 after allegations about his private life but regained it a year later.

The FA then took the armband away from him before Euro 2012 - prompting then-manager Fabio Capello to resign - because the Chelsea captain was facing a court case over alleged racial abuse of then-Queens Park Rangers defender Anton Ferdinand.

Terry was found not guilty but was still charged separately by the FA and retired from international football in protest.

The FA's independent commission found him guilty, banning him for four matches with a fine of 220,000 pounds (362,000 dollars).

DEFOE AND COLE

Striker Jermain Defoe, who will leave Tottenham Hotspur for Major League Soccer's Toronto later this month, may still feature in Hodgson's World Cup squad as well as out-of-favour Chelsea left back Ashley Cole.

When asked if the 31-year-old Defoe's move to Canada would impact on his chances of selection, Hodgson replied: "No, it will pretty much be like Ashley.

"Ashley is not playing every week at the moment having lost his place to (Cesar) Azpilicueta. It will be the same with Jermain. He'll be playing but he'll be playing in a league a long way from the top league over here.

"That won't change anything as far as I'm concerned. I know what Jermain can do and we'll pick him on those merits," said Hodgson.

"If he doesn't get picked it will be because I feel ... there wasn't space for him because I preferred other players.

"When Defoe comes with an England team I know what I get from him because he's a very reliable player. He's been a wonderful servant during the two years I've been with England."

England play Denmark in a friendly at Wembley on March 5, the last match before Hodgson names his squad for the World Cup where they meet Italy, Uruguay and Costa Rica in Group D.

