LONDON May 1 Roy Hodgson has been appointed England manager on a four-year contract, the English FA said on Tuesday.

"The Football Association is delighted to announce the appointment of Roy Hodgson as England manager," the FA said in a statement.

The 64-year-old Hodgson will lead England at next month's European Championship after leaving his last Premier League club West Bromwich Albion. (Editing by Ed Osmond)