LONDON May 1 Roy Hodgson could be named England manager on Tuesday after talks with the FA at Wembley on succeeding Fabio Capello in the hot seat.

The West Bromwich Albion manager is the sole candidate approached for the job and met FA officials for around four hours on Monday for discussions that were described as "very positive".

Talks continued on Tuesday amid media speculation that a news conference could be called for the afternoon. The FA said nothing was arranged as yet.

Newspapers reported that the 64-year-old was likely to be offered a contract taking him through to the 2014 World Cup finals in Brazil.

Neither Hodgson nor the Football Association made any official comment after Monday's talks, although he was spotted leaving the Wembley headquarters with a copy of England's draft itinerary for Euro 2012.

The tournament in Poland and Ukraine, which starts next month, will be the new manager's first challenge.

The FA said on Sunday that Premier League West Bromwich Albion had granted permission for them to speak to Hodgson about a role that has been vacant since Italian Capello quit in February.

Hodgson's impending appointment has divided opinion in England, with Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp the more popular choice with fans and players alike.

Redknapp said on Monday that he bore no grudges at being overlooked and wished the former Switzerland, Finland and United Arab Emirates coach all the best.

"I like Roy, he's a top man and I'm sure he'll be a success," Redknapp said.

Former England international defender Gary Neville said Hodgson would face a big test in the next few months.

"All the experience in the world that he'll have won't prepare him for this," he said of taking England to Euro 2012.

"The fans, the media, the players, the expectation of being the England manager is huge." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)