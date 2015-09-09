(Changes last 32 to last 16 in para 3)

By Simon Evans

MANCHESTER, Sept 9 England's decision not to discuss a new deal for manager Roy Hodgson until after Euro 2016 is aimed at avoiding a repeat of their difficulties with former boss Fabio Capello, FA chief executive Martin Glenn said on Wednesday.

"Roy is very comfortable with the situation. He more than anybody knows that it is a results game. What we wanted to avoid was the slightly unsavoury position we had with Fabio Capello at the end of the (2010) World Cup, where it clearly didn't work for people," he said.

Capello had signed a new contract before the World Cup in South Africa and despite England being eliminated in the last 16 after a 4-1 loss to Germany, he remained in his job until February 2012.

"The issue of contracts is not a moot issue now," said Glenn who was delighted with England's Euro 2016 qualification campaign during which they have won all eight games in Group E to book a place at the tournament finals.

"Everything we want to do with Roy and the senior team is find out what are the best ways to making Roy successful because a successful England team in the Euros is going to kick on and do great things in the World Cup.

"I guess my philosophy is you pay for results, you create a tension where results have to happen but at the same time you have to give confidence and support to the people involved," he added.

"If that is a change from the FA, I think most people see it as a welcome change and it is the right one."

Glenn said that the lack of security for Hodgson beyond next year's tournament in France was not a problem for either party.

"We have got a very good relationship. I think he is by far and away the best coach that we could have for England," he said.

"His international experience is huge, he is a learner, he looks, he listens. Our ambition is the same one." (Reporting by Simon Evans; editing by Toby Davis)