Newly appointed England soccer manager Roy Hodgson poses for a photograph in the tunnel at Wembley Stadium in London May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andy Couldridge/pool

LONDON Britain's The Sun newspaper was given a ticking off by the FA on Wednesday for a front page headline that ridiculed new England manager Roy Hodgson's speech impediment.

"WOY GETS ENGLAND JOB", the Red Top proclaimed, a day after Hodgson was confirmed as the successor to Fabio Capello.

"BWING ON THE EUWOS, we'll see you in Ukwaine against Fwance".

The newspaper said Hodgson was "affectionately known as Woy" due to his speech impediment.

"We are delighted at the media response to Roy's appointment but are disappointed with the headline in The Sun, which we consider is in poor taste and disrespectful," FA chairman David Bernstein said in a statement.

The FA said they would not be making a complaint to the Press Complaints Commission despite receiving a large number of objections to the headline.

"We have raised it with the newspaper and made it clear that their front page is unacceptable to us," the FA said.

The newspaper, which has never held back in taking England managers to task, famously branded Graham Taylor a "turnip" and dubbed Steve McClaren the "wally with the brolly".

(Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Martyn Herman)