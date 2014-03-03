Soccer-Bullet point preview of Premier League fixtures
April 20 Following are match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of round 34 of the Premier League on April 22 and 23 (1400 GMT unless stated):
March 3 United States midfielder Stuart Holden's wretched luck with injuries continued on Monday when the Bolton Wanderers player limped out of his latest comeback after only 28 minutes.
Holden was out for six months after a leg break close to the knee joint in 2011 and missed a further six months through cartilage damage before rupturing his cruciate ligament last June.
"That's the end of Holden's night. Good news is he was back on his feet and able to jog from the field," second tier English side Bolton said on Twitter after he clutched his knee and later lay on the turf in the Under-21 game against Everton. (Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
MANCHESTER, England, April 20 Liverpool have a chance to consolidate their position in the Champions League qualification spots when they take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday, while three of the top four are in FA Cup semi-final action.