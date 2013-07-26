July 26 Norwich City have signed forward Gary Hooper from Celtic on a three-year deal, the Premier League club said on Friday after pipping Championship side Queens Park Rangers for the player.

The 25-year-old Englishman, who had looked poised to join QPR after manager Harry Redknapp said they were close to a deal, scored 19 league goals last season as Celtic won a 44th Scottish title.

"I can't wait to get down to work, to get training with the lads and working with the coaching staff," Hooper, who scored 82 goals in 149 appearances for Celtic, said on the Norwich website (www.canaries.co.uk).

"I knew (manager) Chris Hughton and (assistant manager) Colin Calderwood from my youth days at Spurs so it will be great to be back working with them in the Premier League.

"I have scored goals at every level I have played at and the challenge of playing in the Premier League is really exciting to me."

Hooper was a 65th-minute substitute for Celtic in Tuesday's 2-0 win over Cliftonville in their Champions League second qualifying round second leg which gave them a 5-0 aggregate win.

Norwich, who have an option of a further year, did not disclose details of the transfer fee for the former Tottenham Hotspur youth who had spells at clubs including Southend United and Scunthorpe United before moving to Celtic in 2010. (Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Ken Ferris)