LONDON Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is delighted to be in the mix for the "ultimate job" of managing England but remains committed to his Premier League club.

England caretaker manager Gareth Southgate, Steve Bruce, Alan Pardew and Howe have been linked to the role in the media after Sam Allardyce was sacked on Tuesday.

Allardyce was deemed to have behaved "inappropriately" when seeking a lucrative sideline role while talking to undercover reporters, bringing a crushing end to his dream job after one match and 67 days in charge.

"I've said in many interviews that the England job is the ultimate job, but I've signed players here and pledged a future to them," Howe was quoted as saying by Sky Sports ahead of this weekend's clash with Watford at Vicarage Road.

"But, and this is all hypothetically speaking, I couldn't turn my back on this club and the loyalty shown to me. I have to show it in return.

"I'm absolutely committed here. I love the job and have a lot more work to do here first," the 38-year-old added.

In his second stint with the club, Howe has led Bournemouth from League Two to Premier League in six years and is determined to improve on last season's 16th place finish.

"It's very nice for them to say (that they think I'm the man) but it has no bearing on my thoughts. My aim is to lead this club forward in the Premier League and improve on last season -- that's my only thought," he added.

