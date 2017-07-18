FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Soccer-Huddersfield hand new contracts to three players
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#TopNews
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
India fumes as Philip Morris woos young adults
Reuters Investigates
India fumes as Philip Morris woos young adults
Google redesigns mobile search app with personalised 'feed'
Technology
Google redesigns mobile search app with personalised 'feed'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Soccer News
July 18, 2017 / 7:40 AM / a day ago

Soccer-Huddersfield hand new contracts to three players

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Huddersfield Town have handed new contracts to three players from last season's promotion-winning team with defender Tommy Smith, midfielder Jonathan Hogg and forward Rajiv van La Parra all signing three-year deals, the Premier League club announced.

Smith, 25, captained the club last season and was named in the Championship Team of the Year, while Hogg, 28, returned from a neck injury in March and impressed as David Wagner's side finished fifth in the regular season.

Van La Parra joined the club permanently last season and was a regular in the side that gained promotion via the playoffs.

"All three players were so important to the team last season -- key to the success we enjoyed -- and will continue to be big players for us this season," Wagner told the club website. (www.htafc.com)

The club will travel to face German second tier side SV Sandhausen for their third pre-season game later on Tuesday. (Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.