Soccer-Huddersfield strengthen squad with three signings

July 5 (Reuters) - Premier League club Huddersfield Town have signed forward Steve Mounie and midfielder Danny Williams, while Kasey Palmer has re-joined the side on a season-long loan from champions Chelsea.

Benin international Mounie, 22, signed from French side Montpellier on a four-deal for an undisclosed fee after scoring 15 goals in 38 games last season.

Free agent Williams, 28, left Reading at the end of last season after four years with the Championship side. He played 45 matches last campaign as the Royals finished third but lost the play-off final to Huddersfield.

Palmer, 20, scored five goals in 27 appearances for Huddersfield last campaign and re-joined the club on loan for the 2017-18 season after signing a four-year deal with Chelsea.

Eight players have signed for manager David Wagner's side as they prepare for their first season in the top tier for 45 years.