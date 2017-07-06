FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
Soccer-Huddersfield continue signing spree with Malone recruit
#BurhanWani
#ModiInIsrael
#Wimbledon
#Mom
#G20
#Monsoon
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
All eyes on Trump and Putin as they meet for first time at G20
G20 Summit
All eyes on Trump and Putin as they meet for first time at G20
U.S. bombers challenge China in South China Sea flyover
ASIA
U.S. bombers challenge China in South China Sea flyover
India's bond market deserves a good whipping
Breakingviews
India's bond market deserves a good whipping
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Soccer News
July 6, 2017 / 7:22 AM / in a day

Soccer-Huddersfield continue signing spree with Malone recruit

2 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Huddersfield Town have signed their ninth player in the current transfer window with defender Scott Malone joining the Premier League side from Championship team Fulham on a three-year deal, the West Yorkshire club announced.

The 26-year-old played in 42 matches last season in his first and only season at Fulham with his impressive performances earning him a spot in the Championship Team of the Year.

Fulham finished sixth in the league and reached the play-off semi-finals, where they lost to Reading.

"Scott is a good physical presence and is a very capable defender, plus he adds a lot going forward," Huddersfield manager David Wagner told the club website (www.htafc.com).

"He shows good football intelligence to time his forward runs and can setup goals for teammates and scoring them himself."

Malone is the club's fifth recruit since Tuesday after the signings of forward Steve Mounie and midfielders Tom Ince, Danny Williams and Kasey Palmer. (Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.