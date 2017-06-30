FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
21 hours ago
Soccer-Huddersfield boss Wagner signs new two-year contract
#GST
#Bollywood
#Monsoon
#IndiaInsight
#Slideshows
#Commentary
#TopNews
Sections
Featured
Serena's absence leaves vacuum in women's game
Wimbledon
Serena's absence leaves vacuum in women's game
HK's first female leader a "tilted bridge" over troubled water
Asia
HK's first female leader a "tilted bridge" over troubled water
India this week
In Pictures
India this week
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Soccer News
June 30, 2017 / 8:27 AM / 21 hours ago

Soccer-Huddersfield boss Wagner signs new two-year contract

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner has signed a new two-year contract after leading the side to a Premier League promotion, the club said on Friday.

Wagner, who joined the club from Borussia Dortmund II in 2015, kept Huddersfield in the second division before securing top-flight return last season after a 45-year absence.

Wagner's assistant, Christoph Buehler, has also agreed a new two-year deal.

Huddersfield will visit Crystal Palace in their opening fixture of the league campaign on Aug. 12. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.