Nov 19 Huddersfield Town are closing in on
Arsenal's English record unbeaten league run after moving up to
second on the list with a 2-1 victory over Notts County on
Saturday -- their 43rd match without defeat.
The League One (third division) club, a dominant force in
the 1920s when they collected three top-flight titles, have won
25 games and drawn 18 since Dec. 28.
Arsenal's so-called 'Invincibles' hold the record after
going 49 matches without losing. They went through the whole of
the 2003-04 Premier League season undefeated.
Huddersfield have now moved ahead of Nottingham Forest who
went 42 games unbeaten under Brian Clough during the 1977-78 and
78-79 seasons.
That still stood as the English Football League record
because Forest's dominance came before the Premier League was
launched.
"This run will go down in history," Huddersfield chairman
Dean Hoyle told the club's website (www.htafc.com) on Saturday.
"It will take some time to be broken once again."
The home win over County kept Hoyle's team second in the
table, five points behind leaders Charlton Athletic.
