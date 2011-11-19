Nov 19 Huddersfield Town are closing in on Arsenal's English record unbeaten league run after moving up to second on the list with a 2-1 victory over Notts County on Saturday -- their 43rd match without defeat.

The League One (third division) club, a dominant force in the 1920s when they collected three top-flight titles, have won 25 games and drawn 18 since Dec. 28.

Arsenal's so-called 'Invincibles' hold the record after going 49 matches without losing. They went through the whole of the 2003-04 Premier League season undefeated.

Huddersfield have now moved ahead of Nottingham Forest who went 42 games unbeaten under Brian Clough during the 1977-78 and 78-79 seasons.

That still stood as the English Football League record because Forest's dominance came before the Premier League was launched.

"This run will go down in history," Huddersfield chairman Dean Hoyle told the club's website (www.htafc.com) on Saturday. "It will take some time to be broken once again."

The home win over County kept Hoyle's team second in the table, five points behind leaders Charlton Athletic. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Tony Jimenez)