Soccer-Scotland must be at their best to beat England -Snodgrass
June 7 Scotland must perform their best to win Saturday's World Cup qualifier against England and earn "bragging rights" over their British rivals, midfielder Robert Snodgrass said.
LONDON, June 7 Former Tottenham Hotspur and Ireland defender Chris Hughton has been appointed manager of Premier League Norwich City, his previous club Birmingham City said on Thursday.
Hughton led Newcastle United to promotion to the top flight before being sacked in December 2010 and then moving on to Birmingham. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; editing by Tony Jimenez)
June 7 Scotland must perform their best to win Saturday's World Cup qualifier against England and earn "bragging rights" over their British rivals, midfielder Robert Snodgrass said.
MANCHESTER, England, June 7 England's Football Association has handed two supporters life bans from attending away games following incidents during March's friendly match against Germany in Dortmund.