* Burnley won only their second away point all season in 1-1 draw at Hull

* Mee hit the bar for Burnley in a forgettable first-half

* Huddlestone scored a 72nd-minute penalty after Keane handball

* Keane made amends, equalising four minutes later

* Hull's resurgence checked as they remained in the bottom three

* Barnes sent off in stoppage time for Burnley

* Hull at Leicester next, Burnley visit Swansea

HULL CITY 1 BURNLEY 1

Feb 25 Burnley earned only their second point of the season away from home, ending up with 10 men but securing a 1-1 draw that checked Hull City's resurgence under new Portuguese boss Marco Silva.

Hull remained in the bottom three of the Premier League after four dramatic second-half minutes which saw Burnley's Michael Keane effectively hand a goal to the visitors before scoring the equaliser.

Keane was guilty of a careless handball that allowed Tom Huddlestone to put Hull ahead from the spot but he then displayed good skill to control Robbie Brady's corner on his chest before hammering home the equaliser.

A wholly forgettable first half had been enlivened momentarily five minutes before the break when Burnley's Ben Mee saw his goal-bound header juggled by Eldin Jakupovic on to the crossbar.

Yet despite having more of the play, Hull, who have now lost only one of their last 11 home matches in all competitions, were left frustrated and still in the relegation zone as the visitors hung on for a point after Ashley Barnes was sent off in stoppage time for a second yellow-card foul.

It was a first point on the road for Sean Dyche's Clarets since a draw at Manchester United in October. (Reporting by Ian Chadband,; Editing by Neville Dalton)