Antonio Conte has called for patience as he attempts to implement his style of play and bring an end to Chelsea's struggles that have seen them suffer back-to-back defeats against potential Premier League title rivals.

After a promising start to the campaign, Chelsea's progress under Conte has been undermined after they were thoroughly outplayed by Liverpool and Arsenal in recent weeks to leave them in eighth place on 10 points from six games, already eight points behind leaders Manchester City.

They will expect to stop the rot when they travel to face an out-of-sorts Hull City side on Saturday.

"Never it is good when you lose two games. I think in these games we saw and we learned a lot of important things, Conte told reporters on Friday.

"Don't forget the past because it is there, and very clear. We finished in 10th last season... it means we had problems. We are trying to solve this situation but we need to work.

"We need to understand we don't have a magic wand to change the situation in three or four months. We need to change the situation and we are doing this together."

Conte refused to jump to conclusions when asked about the corruption crisis which led to England manager Sam Allardyce and Barnsley assistant manager Tommy Wright losing their jobs.

"I think that when this type of situation happens it's important to know the real truth. It's too easy to give the blame," he said.

"It's important to know all the information, and I think in this case the FA is working to have all the information and investigate. Before, to say someone is guilty or not, it's important to know the real truth."

The former Juventus and Italy manager also confirmed captain John Terry will miss the game after failing to recover from his ankle injury, while midfielder John Obi Mikel will also miss the trip.

