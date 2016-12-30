* Everton drew 2-2 at Hull who climbed off the bottom of the table

HULL CITY 2 EVERTON 2

Dec 30 England midfielder Ross Barkley headed a late leveller to salvage a 2-2 draw for Everton at Hull City in the Premier League on Friday.

Barkley headed the ball home in the 84th minute from left back Leighton Baines' cross after Robert Snodgrass had put Hull ahead with a superb free kick into the top corner 19 minutes earlier.

Defender Michael Dawson had given Hull an early lead when he scored from Curtis Davies' flicked pass in the sixth minute but an own goal by home keeper David Marshall at a corner gifted Everton an equaliser on the stroke of halftime.

Hull, who had lost five of their previous seven matches, climbed to second from bottom in the table with 13 points from 19 matches. Everton are seventh with 27 points, 19 shy of leaders Chelsea. (Reporting by Rex Gowar)