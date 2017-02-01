Poland winger Kamil Grosicki has signed for Hull City from French club Stade Rennes for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League team announced on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old signed a 3-1/2 year deal to join the basement side who are scrapping to get out of the drop zone.

Grosicki played at last year's European Championship finals in France, with Poland losing on penalties to eventual winners Portugal in the quarter-finals.

Hull also signed two loan players on Tuesday's transfer deadline day, with Senegal midfielder Alfred N'Diaye coming in from Spain's Villarreal and Italian defender Andrea Ranocchia joining from Inter Milan.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)