Hull City manager Steve Bruce watches the game from the stands

Promoted Hull City have put takeover talks on hold to focus on strengthening their squad as a host of injuries has left the club with just 13 fit players for the new Premier League season.

Hull have been up for sale since 2014, after the English FA turned down a request from the club's owner, Egyptian-British businessman Assem Allam, to change their name to Hull Tigers.

British media had reported in May that a takeover by an unnamed American consortium was imminent but discussions will be postponed until the transfer window closes on Aug. 31.

Captain Michael Dawson suffered a knee injury during a pre-season friendly on Tuesday, while midfielder Moses Odubajo will be out until next year with a knee problem and defender Alex Bruce is set to miss four to six months with an Achilles injury.

"To ensure stability during the transfer window, the club can confirm that takeover talks have been placed on hold until the summer window closes," the club said on their website (www.hullcitytigers.com).

"Whilst the owners intend to continue discussing a sale to interested parties in September, the priority for the coming weeks is strengthening the squad ahead of the start of the new Premier League season, particularly given the number injuries sustained to key players during pre-season."

Manager Steve Bruce, who is yet to make any additions to his squad, was interviewed on Monday for the England post, which is set to go to Sunderland boss Sam Allardyce.

Hull, who were promoted back to the top flight after one year in the Championship, open the league season by hosting champions Leicester City on Aug. 13.

