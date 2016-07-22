Britain Soccer Football - Mansfield Town v Hull City - Pre Season Friendly - One Call Stadium - 16/17 - 19/7/16Hull manager Steve Bruce signs autographs for fans before the gameAction Images via Reuters / Carl Recine

LONDON Hull City manager Steve Bruce has resigned three weeks before the new season and days after being interviewed for the vacant England job, the BBC reported on Friday.

Bruce, who was in contention to replace Roy Hodgson as England manager before the Football Association recommended Sam Allardyce for the position, guided Hull back to the Premier League from the Championship last season.

The BBC reported that Bruce, 55, had wanted assurances about his role with Hull who put takeover talks on hold until September.

The club are suffering an injury crisis with only 13 fit players available before their Premier League campaign begins with a home game against champions Leicester City on Aug. 13.

Bruce has been at Hull for four years, steering them into the Premier League in 2013, before spending two seasons in the top flight and dropping back into the championship.

The former Manchester United defender has managed Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Crystal Palace, Birmingham City, Sunderland and Wigan Athletic.

