LONDON Hull City striker Will Keane will be sidelined for up to 12 months after sustaining knee ligament damage during the 2-1 Premier League win over Southampton this month.

"To lose a player of Will's quality and potential for such a long period of time is a big blow but I'm sure his determination and mindset will see him through the tough journey ahead," manager Mike Phelan told the club website (www.hullcitytigers.com).

Former Manchester United trainee Keane, without a goal in six appearances in all competitions this season, will have a knee operation later on Tuesday.

Hull, who are third bottom of the table with 10 points from 11 matches, visit bottom club Sunderland on Saturday.

