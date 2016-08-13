HULL CITY 2 LEICESTER CITY 1

Aug 13 Leicester City's Premier League title defence got off to a terrible start as they were beaten 2-1 at promoted Hull City, who shrugged off an injury crisis to shock the champions on the opening day of the new season on Saturday.

Robert Snodgrass thumped home a left-footed winner in the 57th minute after Leicester, who lost only three games last season, failed to clear their lines. Riyad Mahrez's second-half penalty for Leicester had earlier cancelled out Adama Diomande's acrobatic overhead kick.

Diomande gave Hull the lead against the run of play in the first minute of first-half stoppage time, leaping in tandem with Abel Hernandez to meet Kasper Schmeichel's punched clearance from a Curtis Davies header.

Mahrez responded from the penalty spot two minutes into the second half after Tom Huddlestone had clipped Demarai Gray on the edge of the area, before Snodgrass slammed home the winner, providing some respite for Hull, who had only 13 fit first-team players available. (Reporting by Ed Dove; Editing by Toby Davis)