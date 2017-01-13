Hull City midfielder Jake Livermore has said "no stone is left unturned" under the new manager Marco Silva as the basement club target a run of positive results in the second half of the Premier League season.

Livermore, who missed Tuesday's League Cup semi-final first leg defeat at Manchester United with illness, praised the impact made by the 39-year-old manager in his first week at the club.

"He's (Silva) very thorough, no stone is left unturned," Livermore told British media. "He's been great. The boys are buying into it and hopefully we can continue."

The Portuguese manager will oversee his first home league game against ninth-placed Bournemouth after enjoying a 2-0 victory over Swansea City in the FA Cup at the KCOM Stadium last weekend, prior to the 2-0 loss at Old Trafford.

"Nothing is going to change overnight, we realise that, but we're in every day working on what we have to do to push up the league," Livermore added.

"Given the circumstances we've had in the first half of the season we can maybe do with some of that confidence he brings. Hopefully that breeds in the squad and helps us in the long run."

Hull have failed to win a league game since early November and are four points away from safety, having picked up just 13 points from their 20 games this season.

