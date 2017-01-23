Barcelona name Valverde as coach
BARCELONA Barcelona named former Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde on Monday as the successor to Luis Enrique and he will take charge of the La Liga runners-up on a two-year contract with the option of a third.
Liverpool's Serbia winger Lazar Markovic has joined Hull City on loan for the rest of the season, the Yorkshire club said on their website (www.hullcitytigers.com) on Monday.
Markovic has returned to the Premier League to help Hull in their relegation battle after a season-long loan at Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon was cut short by mutual agreement.
The 22-year-old, who has played 22 times for Serbia, has struggled to make an impact since moving to Liverpool from Benfica in a 20 million pounds ($24.94 million) deal in 2014.
Hull are second from bottom of the table with 16 points from 22 games, two points away from the safety zone.
($1 = 0.8018 pounds)
(Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Ken Ferris)
BARCELONA Barcelona named former Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde on Monday as the successor to Luis Enrique and he will take charge of the La Liga runners-up on a two-year contract with the option of a third.
BARCELONA Ernesto Valverde's appointment as Barcelona coach has been a long time coming and he has been chosen as Luis Enrique's successor due to his wealth of experience, but he faces a huge task to rejuvenate a side showing signs of decline.