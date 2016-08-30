Soccer-Tottenham sign off from the Lane in a blaze of glory
LONDON, May 14 As farewell parties go, the one that ended an era at Tottenham Hotspur's White Hart Lane on Sunday was close to perfection.
Aug 30 Midfielder Ryan Mason has joined promoted Hull City from Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur on a three-year contract for a club record fee, the clubs said on Tuesday.
Injuries restricted Mason to eight league appearances for Spurs last season and the England international has not featured under Mauricio Pochettino in the new campaign.
No financial details of the deal were disclosed but Hull said they had broken their previous record fee of 10 million pounds ($13 million) paid for striker Abel Hernandez.
"I'm delighted and excited to be here," the 25-year-old told the club website (www.hullcitytigers.com)
"I can't wait to get started and I see this as a massive opportunity for me."
Hull City travel to Burnley in their next league fixture on Sept. 10. (Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)
May 14 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 22 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 21 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 20 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 18 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 17 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 16 Joshua King (Bournemouth) 15 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Christian Benteke (Crystal Palac