Aug 30 Midfielder Ryan Mason has joined promoted Hull City from Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur on a three-year contract for a club record fee, the clubs said on Tuesday.

Injuries restricted Mason to eight league appearances for Spurs last season and the England international has not featured under Mauricio Pochettino in the new campaign.

No financial details of the deal were disclosed but Hull said they had broken their previous record fee of 10 million pounds ($13 million) paid for striker Abel Hernandez.

"I'm delighted and excited to be here," the 25-year-old told the club website (www.hullcitytigers.com)

"I can't wait to get started and I see this as a massive opportunity for me."

Hull City travel to Burnley in their next league fixture on Sept. 10.